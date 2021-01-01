 Loading…

Yocan Armor 510 Thread Battery Black version

by Yocan®

About this product

Yocan Armor batteries are designed specially for 510 threaded cartridges. Yocan Armor 510 Thread Battery Black version delivers the best-in-class farm to table vaping experience. This device comes with a 350mAh Battery. You can use it everywhere, everytime. Main Features: Fit 510 Thread Cartridges 350mAh Battery Micro USB Charge One-single Button Vape Pen 10 Sec Preheat Function Preset 3 Voltage Level Learn more Yocan Armor 510 Thread Battery Black version information, please visit YocanTech.com

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

