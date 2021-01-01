 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Sakura Pink Version

Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Sakura Pink Version

by Yocan®

Write a review
Yocan® Vaping Batteries & Power Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Sakura Pink Version

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

As we know, Yocan have some of the best vape devices on the market, the Evolve Plus XL is the best sell item in the USA . You do not even have to go all out to buy the best, you can easily buy awesome vape pen at Yocan Official site. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is Best Vaporizer Pen for Easy Vaping on the Go, so many vapers choose this Yocan device. Yocan Evolve Plus XL Features: Detachable Hanging Ring Lightweight Easy to use The battery life is good ( 1400mAh ) 5 Second Heat-Up Time Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer USB Charging If you want to buy this item, please go to Yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan® Logo
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review