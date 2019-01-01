ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Sativa cannabis plants have thinner leaves and longer flowering cycles than their indica counterparts. They're also taller: Some sativas can grow upwards of 25 feet, though most stay under 12 feet tall.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly 1024 flower
1024
Leafly 3D CBD flower
3D CBD
Leafly AK-49 flower
AK-49
Leafly Acai Berry Gelato flower
Acai Berry Gelato
Leafly Acapulco Gold flower
Acapulco Gold
CreativeLeafly Aceh flower
Aceh
Leafly Acid Dough flower
Acid Dough
Leafly Afghan Cow flower
Afghan Cow
Leafly African flower
African
Leafly Afrikaner flower
Afrikaner
Leafly Agape flower
Agape
Leafly Alaska flower
Alaska