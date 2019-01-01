ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Asthma

Asthma

Strains that may help this condition.
Sort by
relevant
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Violator Kush flower
Violator Kush
SleepyLeafly Orange Haze flower
Orange Haze
HappyLeafly Critical Kush flower
Critical Kush
RelaxedLeafly Pineapple Skunk flower
Pineapple Skunk
ArousedLeafly Deadhead OG flower
Deadhead OG
EuphoricLeafly Purple Dragon flower
Purple Dragon
TinglyLeafly Skywalker Alien flower
Skywalker Alien
Leafly Blueberry Yum Yum flower
Blueberry Yum Yum
HappyLeafly Purple Berry flower
Purple Berry
HungryLeafly Godfather OG flower
Godfather OG
SleepyLeafly Hawaiian flower
Hawaiian
HappyLeafly Buddha Tahoe flower
Buddha Tahoe
Relaxed