  3. Cachexia

Cachexia

Strains that may help this condition.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Deep Purple flower
Deep Purple
SleepyLeafly Rug Burn OG flower
Rug Burn OG
ArousedLeafly Buddha Tahoe flower
Buddha Tahoe
RelaxedLeafly Banana Diesel flower
Banana Diesel
FocusedLeafly Pineapple Skunk flower
Pineapple Skunk
ArousedLeafly Alien Rock Candy flower
Alien Rock Candy
EuphoricLeafly Purple Alien OG flower
Purple Alien OG
GigglyLeafly Darth Vader OG flower
Darth Vader OG
SleepyLeafly Willy's Wonder flower
Willy's Wonder
EuphoricLeafly Cataract Kush flower
Cataract Kush
SleepyLeafly Deadhead OG flower
Deadhead OG
EuphoricLeafly Big Bud flower
Big Bud
Hungry