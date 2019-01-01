ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Crohn's disease

Strains that may help this condition.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Chemo flower
Chemo
HungryLeafly Sunshine Daydream flower
Sunshine Daydream
TinglyLeafly Cornbread flower
Cornbread
HungryLeafly Pakistani Chitral Kush flower
Pakistani Chitral Kush
RelaxedLeafly Scott's OG flower
Scott's OG
RelaxedLeafly Green Poison flower
Green Poison
HungryLeafly Face Off OG flower
Face Off OG
TinglyLeafly Snoop Dogg OG flower
Snoop Dogg OG
HungryLeafly Purple Alien OG flower
Purple Alien OG
GigglyLeafly Abusive OG flower
Abusive OG
RelaxedLeafly Chocolate Hashberry flower
Chocolate Hashberry
RelaxedLeafly King Louis XIII flower
King Louis XIII
Sleepy