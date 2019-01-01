ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Depression

Depression

Strains that may help with this symptom.
Sort by
relevant
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Super Sweet flower
Super Sweet
Leafly Red Congolese flower
Red Congolese
FocusedLeafly Honey Bananas flower
Honey Bananas
GigglyLeafly Green Goddess flower
Green Goddess
Leafly Super Snow Dog flower
Super Snow Dog
FocusedLeafly Sour Tangie flower
Sour Tangie
FocusedLeafly Glass Slipper flower
Glass Slipper
TalkativeLeafly Quantum Kush flower
Quantum Kush
TalkativeLeafly Pink Lemonade flower
Pink Lemonade
FocusedLeafly Golden Pineapple flower
Golden Pineapple
EnergeticLeafly Mt. Hood Magic flower
Mt. Hood Magic
EuphoricLeafly Bruce Banner #3 flower
Bruce Banner #3
Tingly