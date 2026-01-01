Apple Tartz and similar strains
Apple Tartz is a modern hybrid bred by Clearwater Genetics in Colorado, created from the flavorful pairing of Apple Fritter × Runtz. This strain blends sweet candy notes with tart baked-apple and creamy dessert undertones, delivering a smooth, well-rounded experience. Known for its high THC potency and balanced effects, Apple Tartz offers an uplifting mental buzz paired with gentle body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for both daytime and evening enjoyment. We sent Jay Ganz, our Michigan based content creator, to Glacier Cannabis in Ann Arbor, MI to check out their unique way of cultivating Apple Tartz. Check out the video here.