Gans is a Detroit Native cannabis policy advocate and music producer. Ever since Michigan's cannabis market has taken the country by storm, Gans has been on the scene advocating for cannabis policy reform, spreading cannabis education, and curating vibes for the urban scene. His Instagram series called the “Budtender Pop Quiz” has quickly gained popularity amongst dispensaries in Detroit. Those that are up for his challenge, have their cannabis knowledge put to the test with a multiple-choice pop quiz, created by Gans and his community of stoners. Between educating budtenders, producing educational content, and his musical contributions, Gans has become widely regarded as a creative and influential cannabis tastemaker in the Motor City!