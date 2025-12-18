We dug into Leafly strain data to uncover the best-selling cannabis strains in Canada for 2025, highlighting the cultivars that dominated menus and kept grinders busy nationwide this year. This list ranks the top 20 best-selling strains across Canada, revealing both longtime favorites and rising stars shaping the country’s cannabis tastes today. Unsurprisingly, Pink Kush holds strong as the #1 best-selling strain in Canada, while newer entries like Wedding Pie signal the next wave.