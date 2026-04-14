Washington, DC, it’s time—Leafly’s editors have curated a standout lineup of weed strains to elevate your 420 celebration. This selection blends iconic favorites, fresh drops, and bold flavors inspired by DC’s dynamic cannabis culture. Set the tone with uplifting picks and powerful classics. From the buzz of U Street to the laid-back vibes of Adams Morgan and the scenic calm around the National Mall, these strains deliver rich flavor, potent effects, and unforgettable highs—everything you need to celebrate 420 the DC way.