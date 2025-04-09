Arizona—light your lighters and clear some jar space, because 420 season is here, and Leafly’s editors have hand-picked your must-smoke weed lineup for April 2025. Forget dry mids and tired flavors—this year, we've dove into AZ’s freshest and most buzzworthy strains, spotlighting creamy bangers like Lemon Cherry Gelato, deliciously fruity standouts like Guava and Apples and Bananas, and heavy-hitting, powerful picks like Super Boof and GMO Rootbeer. Whether you're rolling up for music festivals in Phoenix, unwinding with friends in Tucson, or adventuring across Arizona's beautiful landscapes, these carefully curated strains promise premium potency, exceptional flavor, and unforgettable effects perfectly suited for the Grand Canyon State's cannabis enthusiasts. Each strain earned its spot by being highly popular among local shoppers, consistently praised for outstanding quality and effects, and uniquely reflective of Arizona's cannabis culture, offering flavors and experiences that deeply resonate within the community. Spark one up and savor the best of Arizona this 420 season.