California, roll up and clear your schedules—420 season 2025 has arrived, and Leafly’s editors have picked Cali’s absolute finest weed lineup for the occasion. We’re serving flavor-rich classics like Biscotti, Lemon Cherry Gelato, and London Pound Cake, alongside smooth-hitting legends like Berry White and Tahoe OG. Want something fresher? Try candy-sweet newcomers Watermelon Z, Pink Acai, and Orange Creamsicle for an unbeatable fruity sesh. From SF to SoCal, whether you’re sparking at the beach, hitting festivals, or just relaxing in your favorite chill spot, these strains blend potency, taste, and pure California vibes into the ultimate 420 experience.