Connecticut, prep your grinders—420 is here, and Leafly’s editors have hand-selected a lineup of the absolute best weed strains to spark your celebrations this April. We’re diving deep into nostalgia with classic strains like OG Kush, known for its rich earthy notes and powerful relaxation, and the timeless, uplifting effects of iconic Haze and Lemon Skunk. Need something new? We’ve also spotlighted fresh hits like Permanent Marker, bursting with bold flavor and intense effects, alongside smooth, gassy newcomers like Gas Breath and MAC Stomper—both guaranteed to lift you to premium highs. Connecticut's cannabis scene is thriving, from Hartford to Stamford, New Haven to the shoreline—this curated collection of weed combines legendary staples, innovative flavors, and potent highs tailored perfectly for local tastes and epic 420 celebrations. Stock up, roll up, and spark your best 420 yet.