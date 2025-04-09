Florida, it's time to roll one up—420 season is here, and Leafly’s editors have hand-selected the Sunshine State’s absolute best weed lineup to keep your vibes high all April. Our picks celebrate Florida’s cannabis culture, mixing legendary strains with tasty newcomers and tropical delights. Classic hits like Skunk 1 and Durban provide that timeless high and flavor you crave, while vibrant newcomers like Tropic Thunder, Tropical Trainwreck, and Guava deliver juicy, fruity terp profiles perfect for Florida sunshine. Need something more cosmic? Light up Outer Space or savor the uniquely rich notes of Singapore Sling and Huckleberry. Whether you're blazing at the beach in Miami, kicking back in Tampa, or unwinding in Orlando, these editor-curated selections offer potent highs, unmatched flavor, and good times all month long. Welcome to peak Florida weed season.