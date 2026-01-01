Illinois, it's officially weed season—420 is here, and Leafly’s editors have carefully curated your ultimate lineup of cannabis strains for the holiday. Illinois’s weed scene is richer and tastier than ever, offering an irresistible blend of classic favorites and exciting new flavors. Whether you're chilling in Chicago, exploring Springfield, or relaxing in Peoria, these hand-selected strains guarantee flavorful, elevated vibes that perfectly match the diverse Illinois cannabis culture. No mids, just top-shelf buds to fuel your best 420 yet.