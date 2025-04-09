Illinois, it's officially weed season—420 is here, and Leafly’s editors have carefully curated your ultimate lineup of cannabis strains for April 2025. This year, Illinois’s weed scene is richer and tastier than ever, offering an irresistible blend of classic favorites and exciting new flavors. Set your session right with smooth classics like Gelato and Jenny Kush, or go for a sweet and fruity vibe with Guava and Papaya. Want a savory twist? Don’t miss uniquely delicious strains like Champion City Chocolate, Butterstuff, and Bitter Orange. For those craving a powerful boost, Jet Fuel and Permanent Marker deliver potent highs that hit hard and linger. Whether you're chilling in Chicago, exploring Springfield, or relaxing in Peoria, these hand-selected strains guarantee flavorful, elevated vibes that perfectly match the diverse Illinois cannabis culture. No mids, just top-shelf buds to fuel your best 420 yet.