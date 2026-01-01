Maryland, it’s finally 420 season—spark your lighters and celebrate right with Leafly’s hand-picked lineup of the state’s absolute best weed strains for the holiday. We’ve got a killer blend of premium buds perfectly suited for Maryland’s growing cannabis community. Indulge in creamy-sweet classics, or ride vibrant fruity waves. Need something iconic? Smoke the legendary strains, or explore mellow, flavorful hits. Whether you're vibing by the Inner Harbor, exploring Frederick, or chilling in Annapolis, these strains deliver exceptional taste, potent highs, and the ideal sesh to elevate your entire 420 celebration.