Massachusetts, fire up your grinders and roll those papers—April is here, and Leafly’s editors have curated an epic 420 weed lineup just for you. We’ve selected Massachusetts' absolute best buds, blending timeless legends, potent powerhouses, and flavorful newcomers. Whether you're lighting up in Boston, chilling in Worcester, or sparking sessions across Springfield, these premium strains promise flavorful smoke, memorable highs, and an unforgettable 420 season across the Bay State.