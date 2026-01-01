Michigan, it’s officially time to blaze—Leafly’s editors have put together your definitive weed lineup for an epic 420 celebration. We’re serving up legendary hits, fresh favorites, and bold new flavors tailored specifically for Michigan’s vibrant cannabis culture. Kickstart your sesh with legendary energizers and iconic powerhouses. From lively Detroit sessions to chill vibes in Ann Arbor and laid-back Grand Rapids afternoons, these strains deliver unmatched potency, diverse flavors, and unforgettable highs—exactly what you need to celebrate 420 the Michigan way.