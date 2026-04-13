New Jersey, prep your grinders—420 is here, and Leafly’s editors have hand-selected a lineup of the absolute best weed strains to elevate your celebrations this holiday. The Garden State’s cannabis scene is buzzing, from Hoboken’s waterfront vibes to Jersey City’s urban energy, Asbury Park’s boardwalk culture to Montclair’s artsy flair—this curated collection of weed blends classic favorites, cutting-edge flavors, and potent highs perfectly suited for local tastes and unforgettable 420 moments. Stock up, roll up, and spark your best 420 yet.