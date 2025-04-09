New Mexico, spark your lighters and settle in—420 season has arrived, and Leafly’s editors have selected the very best weed strains to enhance your celebrations this April. Embrace the chill with mellow favorites like Blue Dream, or go tropical with the sweet, juicy flavors of Papaya, Runtz, and legendary Maui Wowie. Looking to stay uplifted and energized? Smoke lively strains like Green Crack or indulge your tastebuds in playful picks such as Bubble Gum and Horchata. If potency’s your priority, heavy hitters like Permanent Marker, Hypothermia, and Tiger’s Blood bring bold flavors and powerful highs. From desert adventures around Albuquerque to laid-back nights in Santa Fe, these strains capture New Mexico's spirit—delivering vivid flavors, unforgettable experiences, and all-around elevated vibes for your best 420 yet.