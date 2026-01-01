Ohio, it’s officially 420 season—Leafly’s editors have assembled the state’s top weed lineup for your celebrations. We’ve gathered an elite collection of strains highlighting Ohio's flourishing cannabis scene, featuring flavor-packed favorites, heavy hitters, and uniquely delicious buds. Whether you're vibing in Cleveland, celebrating in Columbus, or lighting up in Cincinnati, these expertly chosen strains deliver unmatched flavor, potent highs, and peak Ohio vibes to make your 420 unforgettable.