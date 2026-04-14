Oregon, it’s 420 time—Leafly’s editors have curated a must-try lineup of weed strains to take your 420 celebration to the next level. This mix brings together time-tested favorites, exciting new drops, and standout flavors shaped by Oregon’s iconic cannabis culture. Start things off with energizing picks and heavy-hitting classics. Whether you’re soaking up Portland’s creative scene, kicking back in Eugene, or enjoying the scenic calm of Bend, these strains offer bold flavor, serious potency, and memorable highs—everything you need to do 420 the Oregon way.