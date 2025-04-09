Texas, it's 420 and time to roll one up—Leafly’s editors have rounded up the Lone Star State’s very best weed strains for April 2025. From legendary classics to potent newcomers, we've curated the ultimate lineup to match Texas’s dynamic cannabis scene. Set the mood with timeless favorites like Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, and the iconic Pineapple Express, or enjoy deep relaxation courtesy of Granddaddy Purple. Sweet tooth? Treat yourself to candy-coated picks such as Lemon Cherry Gelato, Runtz, and creamy Ice Cream Cake. For maximum impact, savor powerful hitters like Super Boof, GG4, and the flavorful intensity of Gary Payton and Oreoz. Whether you're kicking back in Austin, vibing in Houston, or lighting up in Dallas, these hand-picked strains guarantee flavorful highs and unforgettable moments—perfect for Texas-sized 420 celebrations.