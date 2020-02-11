ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Chocolate cannabis strains

If you love chocolate flavors, you'll love these cannabis strains.

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Leafly Chocolate Thai flower
Chocolate Thai
FocusedLeafly Chocolate Hashberry flower
Chocolate Hashberry
RelaxedLeafly Chocolate Kush flower
Chocolate Kush
RelaxedLeafly Chocolope flower
Chocolope
EnergeticLeafly Chocolate OG flower
Chocolate OG
HungryLeafly Elektra flower
Elektra
Leafly Duct Tape flower
Duct Tape
RelaxedLeafly White Chocolate flower
White Chocolate
Leafly Chocolate Diesel flower
Chocolate Diesel
Energetic