Cannabis strains for getting cozy
As the weather cools and the leaves turn, settle in with these cannabis strains, a fluffy blanket, and a good book or binge-worthy TV show.
Sort by
curated
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.