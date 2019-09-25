ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Cannabis strains for getting cozy

Cannabis strains for getting cozy

As the weather cools and the leaves turn, settle in with these cannabis strains, a fluffy blanket, and a good book or binge-worthy TV show.
Sort by
curated
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly 9 Pound Hammer flower
9 Pound Hammer
SleepyLeafly Animal Cookies flower
Animal Cookies
RelaxedLeafly Cherry Pie flower
Cherry Pie
GigglyLeafly God's Gift flower
God's Gift
SleepyLeafly Kosher Kush flower
Kosher Kush
SleepyLeafly Lavender flower
Lavender
SleepyLeafly Tangie flower
Tangie
EnergeticLeafly Blackberry flower
Blackberry
ArousedLeafly Northern Lights flower
Northern Lights
SleepyLeafly Granddaddy Purple flower
Granddaddy Purple
Hungry