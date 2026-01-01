A cross of Double Burger x Han Solo Hash Plant, this hash-dumping hero represents the roaring return of loud, skunky terps. With a typhoon of deep umami flavor and no candy coating in sight, Hash Burger is unapologetically gassy, and we are always hungry for more. Hash Burger is a stay-seated sort of strain that shines in low-key hangs and movie nights. It provides a soaring mental uplift with a grounded, full-body relief that makes it especially popular with medicinal patients. Hash Burger delivers a hot, tasty serving of funk that we can’t resist. If Hash Burger is flying off the shelves near you, check out these similar strains that will satisfy your hunger.