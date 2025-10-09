Jenny Kush and similar strains
Jenny Kush is a balanced hybrid cannabis strain created by Rare Dankness Seeds in honor of cannabis activist Jenny Monson, who passed away in 2013. Known for its sweet, earthy aroma accented by zesty citrus and lemon notes, Jenny Kush is believed to descend from Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2, offering a perfect mix of soothing relaxation and uplifting energy that's ideal for any time of day. In our Local Stories, Legendary Strains series, we sent Jungle Cae to Aeriz in Chicago to learn more about this meaningful and memorable strain and the legacy it represents. Watch the video here.
These results are based on user reviews and are not a substitute for professional medical advice.