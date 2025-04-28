Landrace weed strains
A landrace strain refers to a cannabis cultivar that is native to a specific region. Landraces have unique physical and chemical traits that are a result of growing in their particular environment. Their names often reflect their regions: Afghani, Acapulco Gold, Hindu Kush, etc. They are some of the oldest varieties of cannabis strains and intense hybridization over the past several decades has made true landraces hard to find.
