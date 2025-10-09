Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a

Mango

strain and crossed Citral #13 with

Ice

#2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge: Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. Reviews highlight its ability to provide a relaxing and calming high, often accompanied by a sense of euphoria and happiness. Papaya is also praised for its potential to help with pain relief, anxiety, and insomnia, making it a popular choice for medical consumers.