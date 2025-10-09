Papaya and similar strains
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge: Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. Reviews highlight its ability to provide a relaxing and calming high, often accompanied by a sense of euphoria and happiness. Papaya is also praised for its potential to help with pain relief, anxiety, and insomnia, making it a popular choice for medical consumers. Leafly traveled to the Petaluma Gap north of San Francisco to visit the legendary Luma resin farm and check out their perfect cut of Papaya. Watch the video and see Papaya in all her terpy glory here.
