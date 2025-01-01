Smoke like Snoop! From West Coast legends to smooth, fruit-forward classics, these strains are stamped with the laid-back luxury and legendary taste of Snoop Dogg himself. Pulled straight from the Doggfather’s lyrical canon and his strain-savvy legacy of brand collaborations, each pick carries Snoop’s coveted stamp of approval. Think kushed out classics, dreamy hybrids, and citrus-laced crowd-pleasers. These are the strains that embody his signature blend of smooth rides, functional highs, and timeless vibes. This time, forget the gin and juice. Roll one up, cue the classics, and explore the strains that have soundtracked decades of hip-hop history.