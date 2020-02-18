ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Vanilla cannabis strains

Vanilla cannabis strains

If you love vanilla flavors, you'll love these cannabis strains.

Sort by
curated

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Leafly Vanilla Kush flower
Vanilla Kush
SleepyLeafly Wedding Cake flower
Wedding Cake
RelaxedLeafly Ice Cream Cake flower
Ice Cream Cake
TinglyLeafly Mendo Breath flower
Mendo Breath
SleepyLeafly Orange Dream flower
Orange Dream
TalkativeLeafly Birthday Cake Kush flower
Birthday Cake Kush
RelaxedLeafly Sugar Cookie flower
Sugar Cookie
SleepyLeafly Extreme Cream flower
Extreme Cream
HungryLeafly Cookie Monster flower
Cookie Monster
Hungry