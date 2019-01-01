ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Blueberry

Blueberry

Strains that smell or taste this way.
Sort by
relevant
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Blueberry flower
Blueberry
SleepyLeafly Blueberry Kush flower
Blueberry Kush
SleepyLeafly Blueberry Diesel flower
Blueberry Diesel
EuphoricLeafly Blueberry Muffin flower
Blueberry Muffin
GigglyLeafly DJ Short Blueberry flower
DJ Short Blueberry
SleepyLeafly Blueberry Headband flower
Blueberry Headband
GigglyLeafly Blueberry Haze flower
Blueberry Haze
EuphoricLeafly Blueberry Cheesecake flower
Blueberry Cheesecake
CreativeLeafly Blueberry Yum Yum flower
Blueberry Yum Yum
HappyLeafly Blue Cookies flower
Blue Cookies
ArousedLeafly Blueberry Cookies flower
Blueberry Cookies
TinglyLeafly Blueberry Skunk flower
Blueberry Skunk
Giggly