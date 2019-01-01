ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Grape

Grape

Strains that smell or taste this way.
Sort by
relevant
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Grape Ape flower
Grape Ape
SleepyLeafly Grape Stomper flower
Grape Stomper
TinglyLeafly Grape God flower
Grape God
EuphoricLeafly Sour Grape flower
Sour Grape
TalkativeLeafly Grape Kush flower
Grape Kush
EuphoricLeafly Purple Punch flower
Purple Punch
RelaxedLeafly Grape Krush flower
Grape Krush
TinglyLeafly Granddaddy Purple flower
Granddaddy Purple
HungryLeafly Purple Urkle flower
Purple Urkle
SleepyLeafly Purple Chemdawg flower
Purple Chemdawg
EuphoricLeafly Purple Wreck flower
Purple Wreck
SleepyLeafly Purple Candy flower
Purple Candy
Sleepy