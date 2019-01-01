ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lavender

Strains that smell or taste this way.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lavender
Lavender Jones
White Lavender
Midnight
Vanilla Kush
Melon Gum
King's Kush
Cotton Candy Kush
Zombie OG
Purple Voodoo
Ambrosia
Salmon River OG
Relaxed