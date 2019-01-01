ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Lemon

Lemon

Strains that smell or taste this way.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Lemon Haze flower
Lemon Haze
GigglyLeafly Lemon Kush flower
Lemon Kush
GigglyLeafly Super Lemon Haze flower
Super Lemon Haze
EnergeticLeafly Lemon Skunk flower
Lemon Skunk
HappyLeafly Lemon Diesel flower
Lemon Diesel
FocusedLeafly Lemon OG Kush flower
Lemon OG Kush
HungryLeafly Lemon Drop flower
Lemon Drop
GigglyLeafly Lemon G flower
Lemon G
UpliftedLeafly Lemon Meringue flower
Lemon Meringue
CreativeLeafly Lemon Jack flower
Lemon Jack
EnergeticLeafly Lemon Thai flower
Lemon Thai
TalkativeLeafly Lemonhead OG flower
Lemonhead OG