ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Pepper

Pepper

Strains that smell or taste this way.
Sort by
relevant
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Black Lime Special Reserve flower
Black Lime Special Reserve
EuphoricLeafly Power Plant flower
Power Plant
TalkativeLeafly Black Domina flower
Black Domina
SleepyLeafly Black Diesel flower
Black Diesel
Leafly Pennywise flower
Pennywise
RelaxedLeafly Shipwreck flower
Shipwreck
HappyLeafly A-Dub flower
A-Dub
Leafly G13 Haze flower
G13 Haze
EuphoricLeafly Pink Cookies flower
Pink Cookies
TinglyLeafly Apollo 13 flower
Apollo 13
ArousedLeafly Kilimanjaro flower
Kilimanjaro
EnergeticLeafly Willie Nelson flower
Willie Nelson
Creative