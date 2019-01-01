ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Pine

Pine

Strains that smell or taste this way.
Sort by
relevant
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly King Louis XIII flower
King Louis XIII
SleepyLeafly Venom OG flower
Venom OG
TinglyLeafly Larry OG flower
Larry OG
HungryLeafly Permafrost flower
Permafrost
FocusedLeafly LA Confidential flower
LA Confidential
SleepyLeafly Brand X flower
Brand X
Leafly Superglue flower
Superglue
RelaxedLeafly Romulan flower
Romulan
SleepyLeafly Jack Herer flower
Jack Herer
CreativeLeafly Redwood Kush flower
Redwood Kush
SleepyLeafly Tahoe OG Kush flower
Tahoe OG Kush
SleepyLeafly OG Kush flower
OG Kush
Hungry