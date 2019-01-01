ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Tea

Tea

Strains that smell or taste this way.
Sort by
relevant
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly The Black flower
The Black
SleepyLeafly Connie Chung flower
Connie Chung
HungryLeafly Panama Red flower
Panama Red
TalkativeLeafly Green Dream flower
Green Dream
CreativeLeafly Alien Bubba flower
Alien Bubba
RelaxedLeafly White OG flower
White OG
EuphoricLeafly Black Cherry OG flower
Black Cherry OG
GigglyLeafly Bordello flower
Bordello
TinglyLeafly Cheese Quake flower
Cheese Quake
TinglyLeafly Master Jedi flower
Master Jedi
HungryLeafly Moonbeam flower
Moonbeam
Leafly SAGE flower
SAGE
Uplifted