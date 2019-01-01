ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tobacco

Strains that smell or taste this way.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly The Hog flower
The Hog
SleepyLeafly Critical Bilbo flower
Critical Bilbo
HungryLeafly Thai flower
Thai
FocusedLeafly Northern Lights #5 x Haze flower
Northern Lights #5 x Haze
Leafly Pitbull flower
Pitbull
TinglyLeafly Swazi Gold flower
Swazi Gold
GigglyLeafly Chocolate Thai flower
Chocolate Thai
ArousedLeafly Timewreck flower
Timewreck
EuphoricLeafly Mexican flower
Mexican
Leafly Bordello flower
Bordello
TinglyLeafly Chocolope Kush flower
Chocolope Kush
HungryLeafly Shark Shock flower
Shark Shock
Relaxed