Very smooth, mellowing, and full body relaxing! The flavor is 10/10, and HIGHLY effective! Stoner moment for this lol I feel it, BUT it’s like you’re sitting on top of a mountain out west in the middle of summer next to a cold lake with nothing around you but fresh air, green gorgeous earth, and wildlife. But the only sound you can hear is the fresh spring racing next to you filling the lake. You know that extra healthy deep breath of fresh air as you admire the gift of this moment you’re in kind of relaxed…. Like wow I like this strain! Try it!