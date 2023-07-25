Pablos Revenge reviews
e........g
July 25, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
This mf is exquisite. More dusty that ya grandmas toes and tastes like your huffing the earth. High is long lasting and smells like a skunk made a plate of sugar cookies to share with ya. Enjoy this if you come by it, definitely blessed by St Pablo in the garden of truth.
d........a
August 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very smooth, mellowing, and full body relaxing! The flavor is 10/10, and HIGHLY effective! Stoner moment for this lol I feel it, BUT it’s like you’re sitting on top of a mountain out west in the middle of summer next to a cold lake with nothing around you but fresh air, green gorgeous earth, and wildlife. But the only sound you can hear is the fresh spring racing next to you filling the lake. You know that extra healthy deep breath of fresh air as you admire the gift of this moment you’re in kind of relaxed…. Like wow I like this strain! Try it!
l........3
July 28, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Awesome flowers from Danky's smokeshop Bristol Va awesome producct great staff .
r........d
November 22, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Looks pretty, smokes smoothe and there went my last flying f*#k. My whole body relaxed and I'm totally content right now. Smoked for 5+ years and created an account to leave this review.
k........9
October 20, 2023
man, after a couple of hits early in the morning. I'm asking myself why I smoked this before work . this sh.t is some kind of good 👍.. I recommend you smoke this 🔥🔥🔥. trust me, you will love the feeling ..ENJOY!!
m........V
February 22, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I love this one . I'm a big fan of SHERB CAKE , too , and any deep body- buzz cultivars . Can taste mint on exhale , like a bubblegum kinda mint , delicious . STRAIN OF THE YEAR 2024??? It's early , and NY has that fuego fire , so it's kinda 2023ish strain , for me personally , but this one may be an early contender . Who knows what the year will bring , though . Peace out , space pods and star children !
b........l
April 27, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Walked out with an eighth for 25 bucks. Best stuff I've ever smoked. Effects, smell and taste very similar to Half Pint, my other favorite. Couldn't manage to get panicked on it if I tried. Chillll stuff.
s........k
September 1, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Definitely a whole body high i find myself being productive and calm but also not super productive lots of breaks lmao and then i crash when i lay down 10/10 looks cool as well