Browse through all of the marijuana strains listed on Leafly and discover something new or dig up a tried and true.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly $100 OG flower
$100 OG
Leafly '98 Aloha White Widow flower
'98 Aloha White Widow
Leafly 1024 flower
1024
Leafly 10th Planet flower
10th Planet
Leafly 12 Year OG flower
12 Year OG
Leafly 13 Dawgs flower
13 Dawgs
Leafly 2 Fast 2 Vast flower
2 Fast 2 Vast
Leafly 22 flower
22
Leafly 24k Gold flower
24k Gold
Leafly 3 Bears OG flower
3 Bears OG
Leafly 3 Kings flower
3 Kings
Leafly 303 OG flower
303 OG
Leafly 3D CBD flower
3D CBD
Leafly 3X Crazy flower
3X Crazy
Leafly 3rd Coast Panama Chunk flower
3rd Coast Panama Chunk
Leafly 501st OG flower
501st OG
Leafly 541 Kush flower
541 Kush
Leafly 5k Puff flower
5k Puff
Leafly 5th Element flower
5th Element
Leafly 60 Day Lemon flower
60 Day Lemon
Leafly 60 Day Wonder flower
60 Day Wonder
Leafly 707 Headband flower
707 Headband
Leafly 707 Truthband flower
707 Truthband
Leafly 8 Ball Kush flower
8 Ball Kush
Leafly 818 OG flower
818 OG
Leafly 831 OG flower
831 OG
Leafly 840 flower
840
Leafly 9 Pound Hammer flower
9 Pound Hammer
Leafly 91 Krypt flower
91 Krypt
Leafly 92 OG flower
92 OG
Leafly 999 flower
999
Leafly 9D4 flower
9D4
Leafly A La Mode flower
A La Mode
Leafly A-10 flower
A-10
Leafly A-Dub flower
A-Dub
Leafly A-Train flower
A-Train
Leafly ACDC flower
ACDC
Leafly AK Choco Kush flower
AK Choco Kush
Leafly AK-020 flower
AK-020
Leafly AK-47 flower
AK-47
Leafly AK-48 flower
AK-48
Leafly AK-49 flower
AK-49
Leafly AK-OG Kush flower
AK-OG Kush
Leafly Aberdeen flower
Aberdeen
Leafly Above and Beyond flower
Above and Beyond
Leafly Absinthe flower
Absinthe
Leafly Abusive OG flower
Abusive OG
Leafly Acai Berry Gelato flower
Acai Berry Gelato
Leafly Acapulco Gold flower
Acapulco Gold
Leafly Ace Killer OG flower
Ace Killer OG
Leafly Ace of Spades flower
Ace of Spades
Leafly Aceh flower
Aceh
Leafly Acid flower
Acid
Leafly Acid Dough flower
Acid Dough
Leafly Afcrack flower
Afcrack
Leafly Afghan Big Bud flower
Afghan Big Bud
Leafly Afghan Cow flower
Afghan Cow
Leafly Afghan Diesel flower
Afghan Diesel
Leafly Afghan Hawaiian flower
Afghan Hawaiian
Leafly Afghan Haze flower
Afghan Haze