Browse through all of the marijuana strains listed on Leafly and discover something new or dig up a tried and true.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
$100 OG
'98 Aloha White Widow
1024
10th Planet
12 Year OG
13 Dawgs
2 Fast 2 Vast
22
24k Gold
3 Bears OG
3 Kings
303 OG
3D CBD
3X Crazy
3rd Coast Panama Chunk
501st OG
541 Kush
5k Puff
5th Element
60 Day Lemon
60 Day Wonder
707 Headband
707 Truthband
8 Ball Kush
818 OG
831 OG
840
9 Pound Hammer
91 Krypt
92 OG
999
9D4
A La Mode
A-10
A-Dub
A-Train
ACDC
AK Choco Kush
AK-020
AK-47
AK-48
AK-49
AK-OG Kush
Aberdeen
Above and Beyond
Absinthe
Abusive OG
Acai Berry Gelato
Acapulco Gold
Ace Killer OG
Ace of Spades
Aceh
Acid
Acid Dough
Afcrack
Afghan Big Bud
Afghan Cow
Afghan Diesel
Afghan Hawaiian
Afghan Haze