PB Soufflé reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain PB Soufflé.

Avatar for ShawnDawn
Member since 2015
it's definitely a smooth hitter on the bong, the smell and tastes are very neutral but you in slowly moving float after 2nd hit. tingly face and more of relaxed yet focused kinda strain. a true hybrid.
Relaxed
Avatar for BooBear89
Member since 2019
Amazing strain, I would recommend every time
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for BigO776
Member since 2018
Very potent my buddy bubba smokes this every morning with his cup of coffee
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Freyagogol
Member since 2019
10/10 5 stars 100 percent
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Tristan6944
Member since 2017
Very potent and smells just like peanut butter shits got me sideways
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for frostenyouup
Member since 2018
delightful and very to the point, I would also say cowboy kush is a wonderful mix to a chill relaxed state of happiness and helped my pain because of the relaxing affect. wonderfully taste!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy