Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain PB Soufflé.
Reviews
6
ShawnDawn
Member since 2015
it's definitely a smooth hitter on the bong, the smell and tastes are very neutral but you in slowly moving float after 2nd hit. tingly face and more of relaxed yet focused kinda strain. a true hybrid.