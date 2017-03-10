Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I don't really care for skunky and indica strains but this one was definitely skunky. The deisle works well with it so I don't frustrated with it The high felt more like a sativa high than an indica high, it felt great too.
Truth in advertising; it's skunky and diesel-like. I preferred this Diesel over Sour Diesel. High-level brain engagement without couch lock. The experience is mostly centered in the head. As a creative, I benefited from the cerebral Indica and did not get anxious from the Sativa. This is an all arou...