Skunky Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skunky Diesel.

Reviews

23

Avatar for Socrates627
Member since 2017
Intense, lasting, energetic and clear-headed buzz.
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for shellNaz
Member since 2016
heavy, strong weed..love that kinda high! perfect for...a night like tonight or early n the morning or tomorrow-lol..good anytime smoke! def'ly 1 of my top 10!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Sonofabrokenman
Member since 2013
skizunk chizunk. Fine strain for chiily ouy man. cooked a bowl, had to do some errands, made it much better. Back to cook some chizow. check this one out. good times good food good budd
Avatar for Garrettg91
Member since 2016
Tastes sweet.. nice smooth burn no pops or sparks, good for chillin at home don't watch a tripy movie tho lol
Tingly
Avatar for Gigum
Member since 2015
BHO - Concentrate Tastes amazing, great high, a little paranoid at higher end of buzz.
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for TheJazzyPancake
Member since 2015
I don't really care for skunky and indica strains but this one was definitely skunky. The deisle works well with it so I don't frustrated with it The high felt more like a sativa high than an indica high, it felt great too.
Avatar for RayCole
Member since 2016
Truth in advertising; it's skunky and diesel-like. I preferred this Diesel over Sour Diesel. High-level brain engagement without couch lock. The experience is mostly centered in the head. As a creative, I benefited from the cerebral Indica and did not get anxious from the Sativa. This is an all arou...
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted