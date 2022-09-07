About this product
This strain is defined by its unique flavours that express hints of lavender, mango and hazelnut. With a potent THC, breathe in its earthy yet sweet, floral aromas. Craft grown under full spectrum lighting, hand picked and carrying light CBG and CBD content, Fathom is an experience of its own.
