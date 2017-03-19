34 Street Seed Co.
Pink Lemonade Seeds 4-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This strain smells fruity, and screams lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. Feminized.
This strain smells fruity, and screams lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. With a higher difficulty to grow, you can be rewarded with very high THC percentages and incredible terpene profiles. This genetic prefers warmer climates, so cold nights are to be avoided and should be harvested before October in North America.
Yield: High
THC: 18–27%
CBD: < 1%
Terpenes: 1–2%
Flower Period: 8–8.5 Weeks
Lineage: Pink Kush X Lemon Skunk
Feminized
This strain smells fruity, and screams lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. With a higher difficulty to grow, you can be rewarded with very high THC percentages and incredible terpene profiles. This genetic prefers warmer climates, so cold nights are to be avoided and should be harvested before October in North America.
Yield: High
THC: 18–27%
CBD: < 1%
Terpenes: 1–2%
Flower Period: 8–8.5 Weeks
Lineage: Pink Kush X Lemon Skunk
Feminized
Pink Lemonade effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!