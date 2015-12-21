About this product

Super Lemon Haze is a trichome covered multi-coloured wonder. Just as the name would suggest it has some real lemony characteristics with a zesty, citrusy, aroma accompanied by a tart, sweet like taste not as sharp as you may expect. This plant will grow tall so tying down, or trellising would be recommended for a good stable grow. Super Lemon is a great outdoor strain and quite resistant to pests and mildew making it quite beginner friendly.Yield: HighTHC: 21â€“26%CBD: Terpenes: 2% +Flower Period: 10 WeeksLineage: Silver Haze X Lemon Skunk Feminized