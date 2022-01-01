420 Science is a modern online smoke shop offering a curated selection of high-quality cannabis accessories. Lead by a female CEO, we focus on a friendly, informative, and trustworthy shopping experience. We’ve been in business since 2004 which has given us a long time to figure out which products work best so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or just beginning to explore the benefits of consuming cannabis, we’re here to guide you to just the right products to enhance your session.



We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.