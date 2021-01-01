About this product

15-18% THC | 0-1% CBD



There’s so much good wrapped into our slim, 0.35-gram pre-rolls, which are grown sustainably and rolled with eco-friendly materials. They’re always at the ready, burn evenly and oh so smooth.



This highly potent Indica strain is best enjoyed at the end of a long day. Known for its slightly purple, snowy buds (hence the name), Granddaddy Purple will mesmerize you with its sweet, fruity flavour.