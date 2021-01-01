48North
About this product
15-18% THC | 0-1% CBD
There’s so much good wrapped into our slim, 0.35-gram pre-rolls, which are grown sustainably and rolled with eco-friendly materials. They’re always at the ready, burn evenly and oh so smooth.
This highly potent Indica strain is best enjoyed at the end of a long day. Known for its slightly purple, snowy buds (hence the name), Granddaddy Purple will mesmerize you with its sweet, fruity flavour.
There’s so much good wrapped into our slim, 0.35-gram pre-rolls, which are grown sustainably and rolled with eco-friendly materials. They’re always at the ready, burn evenly and oh so smooth.
This highly potent Indica strain is best enjoyed at the end of a long day. Known for its slightly purple, snowy buds (hence the name), Granddaddy Purple will mesmerize you with its sweet, fruity flavour.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!